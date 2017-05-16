Jimmy Kimmel Will Return To The Academy Awards In 2018 As The Host

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to the Oscars to host the 90th edition of the annual Academy Awards ceremony that will be held on the 4th of March. The Academy and the network ABC announced on Tuesday the late night host would reunite with the producer Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd for the show in 2018.

The trio teamed up for last year’s Oscars, and all were praised for their performances but it was ultimately overshadowed because of the last-minute envelope mistake resulting in LaLa Land and not Moonlight being announced as the winner of the Best Picture of the year.

Kimmel joked as part of the announcement that if fans think they made a mistake last year, wait to see what it’s in store for the 90th-anniversary show.

The Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said she is excited to see Jimmy, Mike, and Jen back as the “Oscar Dream Team.”

She went on to say Mike and Jennifer did a great job of producing a beautiful show that was “beautifully stunning,” and she praised Jimmy’s hosting abilities right from his beginning monolog all the way through a finale that was never managed.

She described the trio as the “finest hosts in Oscar history.”

Kimmel said hosting the Oscars was the highlight of his career and he was incredibly grateful to be a part of the ceremony, and he looks forward to coming back around for next year’s show.

De Luca and Todd in a joint statement said it isn’t very often where you see a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the making and to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making. They said they always thought the idea of anything happening on the Oscars was a cliche until they lived the experience.