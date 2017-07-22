Jimmy Kimmel Updates Fans On His 3-Month-Old Baby’s Condition After Open Heart Surgery

The baby is a fighter! On Friday, Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to update his followers on the health of his 3-month-old son, Billy, who underwent open heart surgery as a newborn.

The 49-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live host posted an adorable snap of the baby smiling brightly for the camera, captioning the photo: ‘Billy is 3 months old and doing great. Thx for the love and support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got.’

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Jimmy’s wife, Molly McNearney, also shared a picture of their beautiful son on Friday, tweeting, ‘Billy is looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children’s Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them.’

The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Jane.

Kimmel first opened up about Billy’s health problems in an emotional 13 minutes long monolog on his show back in May.

The baby was born with congenital heart disease and had to undergo surgery just three days after his birth.

According to a tearful Jimmy, his son’s pulmonary valve was completely blocked, and he had a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.

It is safe to say that the open heart surgery felt like the longest three hours of his life.

The comedian also stated at the time, that Billy will have to undergo another surgery in ‘three to six months’ to close those holes.

However, the doctors want to wait until he is a little bigger.

Finally, the boy will have to go through a third, hopefully, non-invasive procedure in his early teens to replace the valve he currently has.

Aside from his two children with McNearney, Kimmel is also father to adult Kevin and Katie, with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy to whom he was married from 1988 to 2002.