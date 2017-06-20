Jimmy Kimmel ‘Tortured’ Beyonce’s Fans With Twins Picture

Jimmy Kimmel is a prank mastermind! The 49-years old comedian ‘unveiled’ the first picture of Beyoncé’s newborn twins on his Monday night’s show.

Kimmel began his monologue by thanking ‘sources’ for giving him the chance to expose the long-awaited picture and said that he should make his audience wait until the end of the show to see it, while he couldn’t wait anymore himself.

However, people soon realized that the host is one cruel prank master. Kimmel actually unleashed a picture of Eric and Donald Trump Jr, somehow following the trend of making a lot of Trump jokes during late night shows, but without focusing that much on the president during his monolog.

And he wasn’t the only one who seemed relieved to take a break from talking about the White House leader.

Trevor Noah looked delighted to speak about Beyonce’s twins. The South-African TV host played it simple, but funny, and said that for the first time in modern history, people are actually eager to see pictures of kids on Facebook.

Of course, CBS’ James Corden couldn’t miss the celebration. He trolled the audience into thinking Beyonce named her twins Juniper Halo and Coriander Starlight.

Maybe if these were the kids of Hans Solo and Princess Leia, it would’ve made some sense…

Since this was definitely the hottest topic of the day, Jimmy Fallon also joked about the twins’ possible names, revealing that people figured out they had a boy and a girl when they saw light blue and bright pink balloons being delivered.

So Light Blue and Bright Pink must be the names Jay Z and his beautiful wife Beyonce are now taking into consideration. Yeah right, that was a joke obviously…

Advertisement

Finally, Seth Meyers punched a one-liner, saying that surprisingly the babies’ names are Kevin and Linda. Well done, Mr. Meyers!