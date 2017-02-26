Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump In Oscars 2017 Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2017 Academy Awards that is being held at the Dolby Theatre tonight in Hollywood.

Kimmel’s opening monologue got political fairly quickly with the comedian ridiculing Donald Trump by saying that he is happy to know that the President of the United States will tweet about a speech he heard at the Oscars during a bowel movement on Monday morning.

Kimmel said that thanks to the new controversial president, there are more than 225 countries that now hate the US, yet they will still watch the Oscars.

He reminded the world just 12 months ago; the hashtag #Oscarsowhite was trending because many viewed the ceremony as noninclusive.

Trump’s rhetoric and policies have changed the conversation on what real racism is.

Kimmel said: “I want to say thank you to President Trump… remember last year when it seemed the Oscars were racist?”

The TV host also spoke about the fact that Americans should try to get along just like he is doing with his longtime “enemy,” Matt Damon.

He said: “I don’t have to tell anybody, the country is divided right now.”

Kimmel added: “I’ve been getting a lot of advice of people telling me, ‘You need to say something to unite us’… I can’t do that. There’s only one Braveheart in this room, and he’s not going to unite us, either, okay?”

Kimmel went on to poke fun at Meryl Streep, who was called overrated by Mr. Trump. The president recently slammed Streep after she gave a speech at the Golden Globes criticizing him.

The funnyman claimed that she did not even appear in a movie this year; the Academy only wrote her name in because it is an old habit.

He went on to ask Streep if she was wearing a dress designed by Ivanka Trump.

The face of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned after Mahershala Ali won the best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in “Moonlight” and asked reporters from CNN and the Times to leave because they do not tolerate fake news.