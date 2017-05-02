Jimmy Kimmel Shares An Update On The Health Of His Newborn Son

Jimmy Kimmel is thankful for the support his family has received ever since welcoming the birth of his new child, Billy Kimmel. On Monday night’s show, the late-night host began with a speech that was a tear-jerker.

Advertisement

He announced him and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed their child on Friday, April 21st, but three hours after the baby was born the doctors realized there was something wrong with the child.

According to Kimmel, the baby was born with a heart condition that required open heart surgery.

He said that on Monday morning, his doctor, Dr. Vaughn Starnes, performed surgery on the young infant and fixed one of the two defects in the little boy’s heart.

Kimmel said with tears in his eyes, “he went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain.

He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.”

The baby was able to go home on Sunday to see his new house for the first time.

The late-night host revealed, “he’s doing great. He is eating. He is sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He is doing all the things he’s supposed to do.”

Later in his speech, he expressed great gratitude for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

He described the institution as a place where children from all kinds of socioeconomic status were cared for with equal compassion.

He went on to say he truly appreciated his wife who was able to go through all of the ups and downs of childbirth.

Advertisement

Jimmy will be off on paternity leave for a while, and Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell and David Spade will be taking his place on the show.