Jimmy Kimmel Is The Most Hated Man In Hollywood!

As it turns out, the most hated man is Hollywood is Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

“Jimmy’s got a reputation among a lot of stars as being too smug for his own good,” a Tinseltown insider claimed.

“They just plain don’t like him! He’s seen as coming in a distant third behind the other late night hosts, Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show and Stephen Colbert on CBS!”

Furthermore, there is even this one webpage that posed the question: “Why do people dislike Jimmy Kimmel?”

Although the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! has tried to maintain a “nice guy” image, the fact that he’s waged numerous feuds with other celebs, notably Jay Leno and rapper Kanye West, definitely changed people’s perception on the sort of person he is.

In August 2012, while at a New York event, Jimmy blasted Jay leno, saying, “F**k him!” Two years earlier, in 2010, he also used a prosthetic chin to do a less-than-kind impersonation of Jay.

Jimmy’s attitude was blamed on the fact that Jay robbed his childhood hero, David Letterman, of a chance to host The Tonight Show.

“There’s no love lost between Jay and Jimmy. Jimmy hates Jay — and Jay hates Jimmy!” claimed an insider.

The feud with Kanye West started in 2013, when Jimmy spoofed the rapper with a kids’ parody.

In response, Kanye started a Twitter war that would go on for the next three years.

In 2012, Jimmy also bashed incoming X Factor judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato, along with former judge Paula Abdul.

“No one knows talent like Britney Spears and Demi Lovato,” Jimmy said sarcastically.

“As you know, Britney Spears has been wanting to be a judge ever since she spent the last 10 years appearing before them.”

In a savage diss to Paula he said: “No one was more dedicated or more medicated than lady Paula!”

Furthermore, his private life is just as controversial.

Jimmy’s split from Sarah Silverman turned nasty, and he started dating Molly McNearney behind the back of his then-girlfriend!

Advertisement

“Jimmy desperately wants to be loved by everyone. But many people think he’s a jerk!” explained the source.