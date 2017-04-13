Jimmy Kimmel Is Sick Of Celebrities Coming To Prom! – Here’s What He Had To Say

Jimmy Kimmel is sick of celebrities at prom! On Wednesday evening, the host gave a speech regarding the new trend among students where they beg celebrities to come to their ceremony.

He called the concept, “obnoxious,” and blamed students, social media, and celebrities.

Jimmy felt inspired by a high school student who asked Emma Stone to prom, and the young La La Land actress had to decline, giving her work in London as an excuse.

Kimmel joking said, “Emma Stone has to pretend she’s in London for two weeks.”

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! said there is no reason for a 28-year-old actress to be at prom with a 16-year-old boy. It’s just plain creepy, according to the 49-year-old.

Kimmel questioned the practice, saying how the situation would look if the roles reversed.

“Why do we find it socially acceptable for a boy to ask an adult celebrity on a date? What if it was the other way around?”

The host went on to say the situation would’ve been a lot different if Shia LaBeouf went to the high school looking for a prom date.

“He’d be arrested right? He’d be beaten and arrested.”

Jimmy thinks it’s incredibly similar to a “hostage situation,” one where the celebrity has to respond otherwise posing the risk of looking like a jerk.

Kimmel said when he was in high school, he called a girls house and then when she answered you got scared and hung up. I wonder how that worked for him?

Jimmy cited Kylie Jenner’s recent trip to Sacremento to be a surprise guest at a high school prom in his reasoning that, “now every over-confident kid in America has to have a famous date for the prom.”

Jimmy said students should be looking at people their age who go to their school; it’s more reasonable that way.