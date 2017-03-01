Jimmy Kimmel Cheats Death As Heavy Prop Falls On Stage During Oscars Rehearsal

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel talked about the Academy Awards and about what happened just hours before the event went live. Apparently, while the final touches were made, a huge prop came crashing down on stage and Kimmel claimed he could have died if not for a little luck. But was the accident that could have made victims actually a prediction for the disaster in which the award night ended?

During his show, Kimmel talked about the scary experience and shared that he had stepped off the stage after rehearsal just moments before the heavy prop came crashing down. Apparently, the impact noise was so loud that many people present though a bomb had gone out.

Despite the real danger he was in, Kimmel tried to make light of the situation by joking that he could have been the first Oscars host to appear in the In Memoriam portion of the show on the same night!

“Someone easily could’ve been crushed,” he confessed adding that the Best Picture envelope mixup that everyone knows by now could not even compete for the most disastrous incident of the night.

“The envelope [mixup for Best Picture] was a distant second in the disaster category.”

Before the Oscars officially started, the Academy released a statement regarding the life-threatening accident.

“During a rehearsal of tonight’s 89th Oscars, a part of the set was knocked over. No one was onstage at the time and thankfully no one was hurt. The set was quickly repaired and will not impact tonight’s show. We’re looking forward to celebrating our nominees on this exciting night.”