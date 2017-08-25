Jimmy Kimmel And Jay Leno Finally Make Peace After 7 Year Long Feud

According to new reports, after no less than seven years, it looks like the feud between Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel is over. Apparently, because of Jimmy’s newborn son, the two TV hosts have decided to make peace.

On THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Kimmel explained that the thoughtful call from Leno after his son had the operation ended the bad blood between them

As fans of the comedian and of the hit show undoubtedly know, Jimmy Kimmel’s baby Billy had health issues from the moment he was born and needed a heart transplant immediately to survive,

The sad news touched everybody’s hearts, and it was also the push Leno needed to make the first step in mending their differences.

Kimmel even admitted that back, when he was in college Jay Leno, was one of his favorite comedians.

Are they pals now that Leno called to ask about Kimmel’s baby?

Their feud started back in 2019 when Kimmel did not hold back from expressing his opinions on the book: The Late Shift: Letterman, Leno, and the Network Battle for the Night.

‘There was a villain and a hero, and Dave was the hero and Jay was the villain. I started off with a negative feeling about it. I sometimes insert myself into situations I have no business inserting myself into,’ Kimmel said.

But that is not the only time Jimmy slammed his fellow host.

It also happened in 2010 after Leno returned to the Tonight Show.

Kimmel did an entire show wearing a Jay Leno costume and even said that he feels bad for hurting anyone’s feelings but that he doesn’t believe Jay Leno has feelings or that he is worried about someone else’s.

In 2013, he dished him again, expressing his disappointment as a comedian that Leno allegedly ‘sold out.’

Advertisement

But despite all of that drama, it looks like the two hosts have left it all in the past – for now. Do you think they will feud again soon?