Jimmy Fallon Promises Trump Jokes at the Golden Globes

Although he has a whole team of A-listers to help him out at the Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon is still nervous about hosting the big award show.

According to People magazine, Fallon has booked a lot of helping celebrity hands for Sunday night, including Ryan Reynolds.

“I’m always nervous. I always get butterflies in my stomach,” Fallon said at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards preview day.

“I’ve been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be. We’ve been shooting. It’s the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open– like a filmed piece — which I’m excited they let me do.”

The comedian and television host promised that the audience will be able to see “a lot of stars” in the opening of the big annual award show.

“There’s a lot of people who are going to be involved with the opening. I don’t want to name names or spoil anything, but Ryan Reynolds… Someone’s going to be in there. Tina Fey. Uh, but it’s going to be good. Justin Timberlake — and Kit Harington.”

Aside from the incredible list of Hollywood celebrities and musicians that we are promised to see in the same place at the same time on Sunday, Fallon also promised something else – he will not miss the opportunity to take on Donald Trump during the show.

As fans already know, Fallon was criticized because, in September, when Donald Trump was a guest on The Tonight Show, he did not confront him about his problematic rhetoric but instead asked to fluff Trump’s famous hair.

When asked what his plans for the award show were, the television host answered that he wants to make the show feel like a “party” and also, joking about the President-elect was definitely on the table.

“If I hit somebody, it’s a very subtle hit, and everyone’s in on the joke. I want to make sure everyone’s laughing and having a good time. And I’m hopefully going to book the people in this crowd the next week, so I’ll be edgy, but it’s all in good fun, and I know how far I can take it.”

He clarified that no one present at the award show will need to fear his dissing but considering that the Golden Globes is so close to Trump’s inauguration, throwing some humorous shade at the new president is necessary.

“The whole night won’t focus on [Trump], but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind. It’s the first and maybe the last party that we’ll have in 2017.”