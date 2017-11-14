Jimmy Fallon Makes A Heartbreaking Return To ‘Tonight Show’ After His Mom Passes Away – ‘Mom, I’ll Never Stop Trying To Make You Laugh. I love you’

A week passed since the death of his mother Gloria, and Jimmy Fallon returned for the first time to The Tonight Show. He resumed his hosting duties after he canceled the show last week.

‘It’s good to be back, guys!’ Jimmy began. ‘Some of you know my mother, Gloria, passed away recently, and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements.’

Jimmy said that his late mother ‘was the best audience,’ and ‘was the one I was always trying to make laugh.’

He also confessed that ‘She was such a fan of the show and everything I did.’

Poor Jimmy started choking up as he continued, ‘When we were little, my mom would walk us to this store, my sister and me, and she would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too.’

He paused for a moment to hold back his tears before he managed to gather his composure.

He recalled his last moment with his mother, saying, ‘And… last week I was in the hospital, and I grabbed her and squeezed I love you. I just knew we were in trouble, you know? I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night, and I’m very appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week.’

Jimmy promised his audience that he would ‘continue to work hard to bring some light and some laughter into the world.’

He went on saying, ‘Thank you for watching, thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.’

All new Tonight Show tonight!!! Check it out – 11:30 NBC. #FallonTonight A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Gloria died on Saturday, November 4, just one day after The Tonight Show taping for Friday episode was canceled.

‘Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,’ according to a Fallon, family spokesperson.

‘Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.’ Our hearts and thoughts go to Gloria’s family and friends.