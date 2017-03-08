Jimmy Fallon Losing The Ratings War With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is expected to go through a serious revamping after it suffered another beating in ratings against Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show.

Advertisement

According to new reports, jimmy Fallon was told he needs to “change his strategy” following Colbert’s fifth consecutive week topping the ratings.

“[Fallon] is feeling the pressure. I mean, Stephen Colbert is now beating him in a big way and he has to change his format to keep up because he’s losing viewers,” revealed an insider, referring to Fallon’s issues with incorporating politics within the show.

“They had to figure out a way to get Trump because he’s too weak on Trump, and viewers are going elsewhere. [He’s been] uncomfortable talking about politics, and that’s not what the people want.”

Furthermore, the host is allegedly not coping very well with being second place.

“He freaks out over this. He has to be on top,” a trusty source claimed.

However, ratings are not Fallon’s biggest problem.

The popular host allegedly suffered two alcohol related injuries in the span of just a few months, worrying his audience. However, Fallon never included drinking in his explanation about how he got hurt.

“He knows he needs to be responsible. He has two kids. He has cut back on his drinking,” stated a friend of Fallon’s.

Furthermore, according to another insider, Fallon is in fact a fan of Colbert.

“We love Stephen’s show. They’re doing great stuff. There’s no shortage of material every night.”

Advertisement

Recently, a representative for NBC has stated about the ratings issue that: “From Jimmy’s first week on the air, the entire team has done a remarkable job keeping The Tonight Show fresh and entertaining.”