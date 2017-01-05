Jimmy Fallon is Going to Host the Golden Globes, Will there be Music?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced in August of 2016 that Jimmy Fallon will host the 2017 Golden Globes.

“This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year,” had stated NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt at the time.

Knowing how funny Jimmy Fallon is we are sure that he will rise to the expectation and match the vibe of the award show perfectly. There is no doubt that he will make the event that is already known for its fun format even more memorable. But will his presence as the host make the Golden Globes be musically enriched more that the show has ever been?

Probably, considering that during a press conference last week he shared with the audience the fact that he has prepared an opening number that he worked on for months. He also hinted that some of the people taking place in the number would be Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Justin Timblerlake, Kit Harington and others. Undoubtedly it’s going to be unforgettably great!

Is music going to be an integrated factor of the awards this year? If we look at Fallon’s skits on the Tonight Show and how many of them incorporate music and/or singers, we believe so.

Furthermore, we only need to remember what kind of opening numbers he created each time Fallon hosted a big event to realize that there is a big chance this year’s Golden Globes will most probably involve at least one musical number.

For instance, in 2010, Fallon hosted the Emmys and the opening skit was filled with funny musical performances.

The comedian also did the diddy beside Tom Hanks while announcing the nominations for the Outstanding Miniseries and Movies category.

But that is just one instance. If you are a fan of Jimmy and you follow his show as well as his other hosting gigs you will realize that music and comedy are a good combination for him.

We are ready for a magical and hilarious night on January 8 at the Golden Globes!

Are you?