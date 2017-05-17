Jimmy Fallon Discusses Drinking Allegations And Keeping It Real Amid Criticism

There have been rumors circulating that Jimmy Fallon has a bit of a drinking problem! To add insult to injury, he has faced backlash yet again because of his chat with President Donald Trump in The New York Times published today, May 17th.

Last year, executives at NBC were worried about Fallon because he injured his hand twice and even fell and chipped his tooth not long after his interview with Donald Trump in September of 2016

In the New York Times, Jimmy said he doesn’t have a problem, and he would never be able to drink every night while having a day job, because that would be like “kicking you when you’re down.”

When asked if the host was worried about his show’s decreasing ratings he jokingly said “we’re winning in something,” referring to the fact Jimmy’s show allegedly ranks high among people who are between the height of 5’7″ and 5’11”.

Jimmy, whose show is losing viewers to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, said he doesn’t care and he will only start to worry when he gets the ax.

Fallon interviewed the President last September and was criticized due to the Hollywood elite claiming he shouldn’t give Trump a “platform” to express his views.

Like a lot of public figures, Jimmy says he struggles a lot with negativity on his social media accounts because he’s a “people pleaser.”

If there is one bad comment about him on his Twitter, he can’t help but get a little upset.

Advertisement

Despite the backlash against him, Jimmy is committed to staying true to himself and “his brand of comedy” unique to his personality. He refuses to be bullied into “being someone else.”