FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce Issa Rae hailey baldwin angelina jolie tamar braxton jimmy fallon vincent herbert Aaliyah chrissy teigen Tyrese sarah hyland kourtney kardashian blac chyna farrah abraham caitlyn jenner justin bieber jeremy meeks bernice burgos k. michelle brad pitt jamie foxx Oprah phaedra parks
Home » Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon Cancels Tonight Show Due To His Mother’s Health Issues

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/03/2017
1
2.1K Views
1


jimmy_fallonSource: etonline.com

According to a rep for NBC, Friday’s shooting of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is now canceled because of the host’s private ‘family matter.’ Due to his absence, the episode with Camila Cabello and Madonna from September 25 is going to air once again.

An insider has revealed that the reason why Fallon took the day off was that his mother is sick in the hospital.

‘Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they’re by her side right now,’ the source claimed.

That really is a legitimate reason not to come to work, and we hope Gloria’s health is improving both under the supervision of medical specialist but also through the good vibes of having her loved ones around during this hard time.

As for next week, there are no production changes planned as of now.

Advertisement

Get well soon, Gloria!

Post Views: 2,117

Read more about jimmy fallon tonight

Advertisement

You may also like
Jimmy Fallon Defends His Tendency To Avoid Jokes About Donald Trump
10/14/2017
Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Quit Smoking Weed, The Reason Might Surprise You
10/06/2017
Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Display PDA On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ And Fans Are Going Wild
10/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Erica Wynn
11/03/2017 at 6:10 pm
Reply

My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy’s mother. <3<3.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *