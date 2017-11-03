Jimmy Fallon Cancels Tonight Show Due To His Mother’s Health Issues

According to a rep for NBC, Friday’s shooting of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is now canceled because of the host’s private ‘family matter.’ Due to his absence, the episode with Camila Cabello and Madonna from September 25 is going to air once again.

An insider has revealed that the reason why Fallon took the day off was that his mother is sick in the hospital.

‘Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they’re by her side right now,’ the source claimed.

That really is a legitimate reason not to come to work, and we hope Gloria’s health is improving both under the supervision of medical specialist but also through the good vibes of having her loved ones around during this hard time.

As for next week, there are no production changes planned as of now.

Get well soon, Gloria!