Jim Ross’ Wife Jan Dies At 55 – Wrestling Stars Including Ric Flair And Chris Jericho Share Reactions

The WWE community is in mourning after Jim Ross announced that his wife, Jan Ross, died at the age of 55.

The unexpected passing of Jan Ross prompted an extensive list of current and retired members of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc to reach out to the iconic professional wrestling commentator to share their thoughts and prayers as he goes through this difficult time.

Mr. Ross, who has played various roles at the WWE, revealed that the love of his life passed away on Wednesday evening.

Ross said in a heartbroken tweet: “A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone.”

On Wednesday, local media outlets from Oklahoma announced that Mrs. Ross was involved in a horrific accident.

According to reports, the woman was riding her motorcycle when she was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Jan Ross was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to a lengthy post shared on the commentator’s official blog called J.R.’s BBQ.

The referee and occasional wrestler explained that after being hit, his spouse was left with a life-threatening brain injury and multiple skull fractures.

The mourning father of two wrote on his site: “This has been a week that has changed my life forever. I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one’s life partner and love of one’s life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking.”

The day Mrs. Ross died, Oklahoma authorities announced that they would open an investigation into the accident to find out if drugs or alcohol were involved.

An outpouring of love and support came from the pro-wrestling community towards the widower.

Ric Flair, who is a longtime friend of the Ross family, said: “My dear friend @JRsBBQ I remember the night you met Jan in West VA like it was yesterday. We are all here for you in this tragedy. #JanRoss.”

Chris Jericho added: “#JanRoss was my definition of a “cool chick.” Always fun to chat with about music & Ill never forget her smile. My prayers to her.”

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Missy Hyatt, Dutch Mantell, and Bruce Prichard have all reached out to Ross.