Jim Carrey To Star In Showtime Comedy ‘Kidding’, His First TV Series Since ‘In Living Color’

Jim Carrey is back on the small screen! Today, September 14, it was announced that the famous actor would be starring in the comedy appropriately titled ‘Kidding’ on Showtime. This is his first gig on TV since In Living Color in the 90s.

‘It’s official: @JimCarrey is returning to TV! #Showtime has ordered a new comedy #Kidding, with Oscar winner @MichelGondry set to direct,’ the network’s official Twitter read today.

From what we know, Kidding is a 30-minute long sketch show which explores a kids’ TV host’s tumultuous family life.

The show will also be reuniting Jim Carrey and director Michael Gondry who both worked on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

According to reports, Kidding has a ten episode order, but we are yet to find out the premiere date.

Carrey is collaborating with Showtime already as he is currently serving as an executive producer for I’m Dying Up Here.

This brought the comedian back to his stand up days, and we can’t help but be all for it.

What do you think about Jim Carrey acting on TV? Do you prefer it or would you rather see him on the big screen instead?

Are you excited for the show?