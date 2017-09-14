FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Masika Kalysha abby lee miller keke palmer jim carrey Dean Unglert Joseph Duggar george r. r. martin kelly ripa Alexis Skyy javi marroquin julianne hough vicki gunvalson andrew lincoln dr. phil Tamra Judge Caitriona Balfe Kendra Caldwell Sam Heughan cole sprouse Julia Louis-Dreyfus ellen degeneres Kerry Washington kailyn lowry
Home » TV Shows

Jim Carrey To Star In Showtime Comedy ‘Kidding’, His First TV Series Since ‘In Living Color’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/14/2017
1
1.1K Views
0


jim carreySource: youtube.com

Jim Carrey is back on the small screen! Today, September 14, it was announced that the famous actor would be starring in the comedy appropriately titled ‘Kidding’ on Showtime. This is his first gig on TV since In Living Color in the 90s.

‘It’s official: @JimCarrey is returning to TV! #Showtime has ordered a new comedy #Kidding, with Oscar winner @MichelGondry set to direct,’ the network’s official Twitter read today.

From what we know, Kidding is a 30-minute long sketch show which explores a kids’ TV host’s tumultuous family life.

The show will also be reuniting Jim Carrey and director Michael Gondry who both worked on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

According to reports, Kidding has a ten episode order, but we are yet to find out the premiere date.

Carrey is collaborating with Showtime already as he is currently serving as an executive producer for I’m Dying Up Here.

This brought the comedian back to his stand up days, and we can’t help but be all for it.

What do you think about Jim Carrey acting on TV? Do you prefer it or would you rather see him on the big screen instead?

Advertisement

Are you excited for the show?

Post Views: 1,109

Read more about jim carrey kidding showtime

Advertisement

You may also like
Jim Carrey Gives Super Awkward Interview At NYFW Party – “There’s No Meaning To Any Of This”
09/10/2017
Therapy Notes Of Jim Carrey’s Late Girlfriend Reveal That He Lied To Her About STDs
08/24/2017
Jim Carrey May Face Trial In 2018 For The Death Of Cathriona White
06/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Talulah
09/14/2017 at 9:49 pm
Reply

I can take jim carrey any way you want to give him to me! He’s truly the best comic and cutest ever!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *