Jim Carrey Fights Back Against the Accusations He Gave His Late Ex STDs

Jim Carrey has decided to fight back against the claims that he has given his late former girlfriend an STD. According to the actor, the accusations are only a way to profit from his fame and fortune.

On December 21, the funny actor has requested the court delete “numerous irrelevant, false and improper allegations.” The said accusations were made by White’s former husband, Mark Burton. Burton is the one who is also suing Carrey, accusing him to have caused the woman’s death that occurred because of a suicide.

Jim Carrey’s lawyers say that the original complaint was made with the goal of “harassing, embarrassing and humiliating Carrey in an effort to shame him into unmerited settlement.”

As we have previously reported, Burton claims that Carrey “knowingly gave Ms. White sexually transmitted diseases,” herpes and gonorrhea being only a few of them, “without any regard for her safety and well being.” Furthermore, the former husband also claimed that although Carrey did such a horrendous thing he “lied about the fact that he had given her the disease.”

Not only that, but Burton also accused Carrey of encouraging White’s suicide, considering the prescription meds she used to end her life with, Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet, were allegedly, illegally obtained by Jim Carrey.

Now, Jim is requesting for many defamatory passages like the allegations that he “threatened Ms. White into staying quiet’ and that he “left her as ‘damaged goods’” erased from the official complaint.

Furthermore, the actor is also furious that Burton and his lawyers claimed that Carrey threatened White into “silence. They called the act “despicable,” “abhorrent” and “outrageous.”

Jim Carrey shot back recently, calling Burton an opportunist.

“Burton’s ‘marriage’ was a fraudulent fake from the start and void from inception,” stated the actor, adding that the married couple did not live in the same state, let alone in the same home. “To be blunt, the marriage was a sham.”