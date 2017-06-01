Jim Carrey Defends Griffin’s Controversial Picture: Comedians Are The “Last Line Of Defense” Against Trump

Jim Carrey is one of the few who have come to Kathy Griffin’s defense after her controversial decapitated Trump mannequin picture she posted on social media. The actor believes comedians should get involved in politics and he even shared a provocative “dream” of his with President Donald Trump.

The comedy star talked about the scandal at the premiere of the new Showtime comedy I’m Dying Up Here.

“I think it’s the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real,” Carrey stated.

“If you step out into that spotlight and you are doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing,” the actor continued, “we [comedians] are the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It is impossible to get away from it.”

In addition to defending Griffin’s recent post, Carrey also decided to relate a recent dream of his.

Apparently, Jim Carrey dreamed he was playing golf with the current President.

“I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up.”

“It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?” the Golden Globe winner added.

As you may already know, Kathy Griffin faced backlash for her disturbing picture in which she was shown holding a bloody mannequin head made to look like Donald Trump.

Many people thought she “crossed the line,”

Griffin ended up apologizing profusely in an Instagram video after being slammed by both conservatives and liberals!

Furthermore, the comedian ended up being fired by CNN, where she, alongside Anderson Cooper, used to host hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special.

Do you agree with Jim Carrey? Is it OK for a comedian to cross the line?