Jim Bob Teases A Duggar Daughter Pregnancy — Is Joy-Anna Duggar Already Pregnant?

Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant? The Counting On star just married Austin Forsyth at the end of May and it looks like there is a possibility that she’s already with child. Jim Bob Duggar recently teased that one of the Duggar daughters may have an announcement to make and now everyone wants to know which of the girls is expecting.

One thing we already know about the Duggars and other followers of the Quiverful Movement. They can’t wait to get married and have babies.

When Joy-Anna Duggar was first married to Austin Forsyth, she made it clear that they can’t wait to start a family.

At just 19 years old, many fans of Counting On wondered if Joy-Anna was too young to start a family but it might be too late for wondering now.

With only two months of marriage behind them, why do fans think Joy-Anna and Austin are already expecting?

We know they weren’t sleeping together before marriage and two months is barely enough time to even know if a woman is with child.

God has chosen us to be together. A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on May 27, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Jim Bob Duggar has been teasing heavily that Joy-Anna might be pregnant already. The patriarch of the Duggar family recently gave an interview to OK Magazine and in it, he said that the most recently married Duggar daughter might have beaten the other in the baby making game.

It all went down when Jim Bob was talking about the upcoming season of Counting On. Season 3 just ended and we’ve already got a start date for Season 4.

With two new marriages and one new engagement, Counting On fans can expect to see Joseph Duggar and his soon-to-be wife Kendra Caldwell as they get ready for their wedding.

It was Jim Bob’s warning that we might see a pregnancy announcement that has fans wondering if Joy-Anna is pregnant.

There’s only one other married Duggar daughter that hasn’t been pregnant yet. That would be Jinger Duggar, who married Jeremy Vuolo last fall.

Jinger has such beautiful and expressive eyes! 👀 A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

So far, Jinger has managed not to get pregnant with her one year anniversary coming up in just a few short months. There has been speculation that Jinger might be avoiding pregnancy on purpose as she gets to know her new husband.

Jeremy and Jinger just bought a new house near the Duggar family compound. The additional space has many wondering if maybe she is the one with the pregnancy announcement.

After all, Jana may have already spilled some pregnancy news when she was asked about Jinger’s new house. Jana said that she can’t wait to help decorate the nursery.

So which one might be pregnant? Could it be Jinger or Joy-Anna Duggar making a pregnancy announcement on Counting On?

Advertisement

Fans can look forward to new episodes of Counting on when Season 4 premieres on Monday, September 11.