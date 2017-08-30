FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Shuts Down Fundraiser Following Backlash

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/30/2017
Jill Duggar Derick DillardSource: sheknows.com

As fans may remember, the man was slammed for begging fans to donate money despite his huge paycheck. Now, following the backlash, Derick Dillard shut down the problematic fundraiser.

The reality TV star had set a fundraiser with a goal of $6,500 on Pure Charity.

‘For the next year, I’ll be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry. I’m so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me. This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad,’ the description read.

Jill Duggar’s hubby managed to raise no more than $125, and he was heavily criticized by social media users.

Most people accused him of failing at providing for his family and doing everything possible not to get a job.

On the other hand, other haters bashed the man for preying on those with less money while he has an estimated $400,000 salary.

As fans definitely remember, back in March, the family was slammed for asking for donations while they were in Central America.

The pretty much begged for money that would go to just supporting themselves while there and also taking care of their at the time, unborn baby.

Asking poorer people to donate to them is not the only scandal the family was involved into.



Dillard also expressed hate towards the LGBTQ community by not recognizing the legitimacy of being transgender through his bashing of teen icon Jazz Jennings.

Read more about Derick Dillard Jill Duggar Counting On



