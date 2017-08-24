Jill Duggar Missing From ‘Counting On’ Promo — Did Derick Dillard Get Her Kicked Off The Show?

It’s been three weeks since Derick Dillard took to Twitter and bashed fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. Some believe that is the reason for the new Counting On promo that doesn’t show Jill Duggar or her controversial husband. Is it possible that the TLC hit will be moving forward with one of the most famous Duggar daughters?

It’s not clear yet if the TLC snub was unintentional, leaving Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard out of the new Counting On promo simply because they aren’t featured on the upcoming episode. Or was leaving them out done on purpose because of Derick’s social media protest of I Am Jazz, another TLC hit that examines the life of Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen.

If TLC is turning their backs on Jill and Derick, the timing would be horrible for the Duggar family.

After coming back to the United States to give birth to baby number two, the conservative Christian couple told fans they were not heading back to South America to further their ministry.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Instead, Jill and Derick announced that they would be hanging back in Arkansas in order to spread the good word there.

After they announced that they would be staying in the U.S., many Counting On fans just assumed there would be way more of Jill and her two children featured on the show.

The Counting On snub came amid even more Derick Dillard social media controversy. Jill’s husband recently got into another argument on Twitter after posting about the solar eclipse.

“On a day when so many will be looking to the sun, let’s not miss the Son. #SolarEclipse2017 #EclipseSolar #JesusChrist,” he tweeted.

Thank you @ptoling for the delicious smoked ribs! They make a great Sunday lunch with #jillmdillard when we aren't able to cook as easily after baby #samuelscottdillard ! Baby = baby back ribs! #ribs #sundaylunch A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

“The difference being that #SolarEclipse2017 is actually verifiable & #JesusChrist is not,” another Twitter user quickly responded, resulting in a fiery back and forth about whether Jesus is real.

The biggest issue Derick Dillard is facing is that he often shares his religious views on public forums and then gets heated if anyone dares to criticize them. He just might be one of the easiest reality stars to bait into a social media argument.

We’ve seen a lot of Dillard’s Twitter fingers lately, which is where there has been so much speculation about whether or not he and Jill will even be on Counting On when the TLC hit returns.

After all, even TLC had to step up and denounce what Derick Dillard said about another reality star on the same network and that seems like a big no-no.