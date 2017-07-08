Jill Duggar Has Given Birth — Welcome To The World, Samuel Scott

After tons of speculation, the newest Duggar baby has arrived. The birth of Jill and Derick Dillard’s second child was announced by her family on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page.

It was learned just yesterday that Jill had gone into labor. Fans wondered if the announcement about the forthcoming birth was just a decoy to keep fans guessing but it turns that it was not.

Rather than keep fans guessing, everything fans wanted to know about the birth of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s second child were shared on Facebook as well as on the Dillard family website.

We already knew that Jill was having a boy. That exciting news came via a scavenger hunt that the Duggar family put together for the younger siblings to figure out.

In June, Jill and Derick revealed the name of their second son. They told fans that the boy would be named Samuel and it looks like they didn’t change their minds on the delivery table.

That news that Samuel Scott was finally here was shared with fans Saturday. It turns out that is the same day that baby Dillard was born.

Samuel Scott made his way into the world on July 8, 2017, at 1:02 pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22 inches long. After 40 hours of labor, Samuel was delivered via C-section at the hospital.

Samuel is welcomed by his 2-year old brother Israel. While Jill and Derick were in town waiting for the birth of their son, Israel has made many appearances on the Duggar family’s social media accounts.

Back in May, Jill and Derick made their way back to the U.S. just in time to witness Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s marriage. They stayed in Arkansas after the ceremony order for Jill to give birth near her family.

For most of their marriage, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have lived in Central America where they do missionary work. Despite the dangers of living there, the pair continues to spend a majority of their time down south.

It is unknown what Jill and Derick’s plans are now that their second child is here. Many Duggar fans expect the family of four to return to Central America after the birth to continue their missionary work.