Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Not Going Back To El Salvador – Fans Worry That Something Is Wrong

Last night, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard made an announcement that they are not headed back to El Salvador. Instead, the Counting On couple has decided to resume their missionary work from the comfort of home in Arkansas. This sudden and unexpected announcement has fans wondering if there’s more to the story than just a change in direction.

The news about Jill and Derick staying in the US came straight from the Counting On couple.

They announced their decision to stay home via the Dillard Family blog, announcing that they would be continuing their ministry in Northwest Arkansas.

“Thank you so much for your support of Dillard Family Ministries through your prayers and financial resources,” the post starts.

“It has been a joy and blessing to see how our Lord has worked in Central America, and your generous giving has been a huge part of making that possible!”

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom💙 A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Derick Dillard and Jil Duggar made their way back to Arkansas just in time for Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s wedding. Jill ended up going into labor with baby Samuel just weeks later.

Fans have been worried that something may have gone wrong with the birth of Samuel. So far, there hasn’t been the same level of pomp and picture taking as with other Duggar grandchildren.

Typically, there would be new baby pictures everywhere and even a major spread in People magazine.

None of this happened with the birth of Samuel and even Jill is acting differently after birthing baby number two.

One prevalent theory is that something major may have happened during labor like a childbirth complication or possibly even the end of Jill Duggar’s fertility.

That would be a huge blow to a family who ties their women’s worth to the number of babies they can make.

Thank you @ptoling for the delicious smoked ribs! They make a great Sunday lunch with #jillmdillard when we aren't able to cook as easily after baby #samuelscottdillard ! Baby = baby back ribs! #ribs #sundaylunch A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

There’s also the issue of Jill Duggar and whatever kind of prenatal care she received while on the mission trip in El Salvador.

Could something major have been missed due to insufficient care? We really don’t know.

There have also been theories that funding for the mission trips might be the problem. Jill and Derick have asked fans previously to donate so they can continue living in South America.

Despite talking about the work they have been doing to bring Christianity to El Salvador, which is already a heavily Catholic area, many critics wondered what Jill and Derick actually did while they were away.

Most of the pictures they posted looked like the reality TV couple did more lounging and entertaining themselves than soul saving.

It’s likely that we’ll never learn the real reason that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar decided not to head back to El Salvador to continue their missionary work.

What we can count on, is more controversy from the Duggar family and lately, from Derick Dillard himself.