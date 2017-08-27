Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Anger Fans By Asking For Donations

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been having a rough time lately. They aren’t headed back to South America to be missionaries and rumor has it that they may have been fired. There are also some major concerns over Jill’s health after she gave birth to baby number two.

Earlier this month, Jill and Derick announced that they would be continuing their work in Arkansas near the Duggar family compound. Now, it looks like the pair is hoping that their fans will help fund it.

On Saturday, Derick Dillard took to Instagram to update fans on his family’s future plans. He also introduced an online fundraising page, much like a GoFundMe except through a different website called Pure Charity.

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

According to the website, Derick is trying to raise upwards of $6,500 so that he can stay home in Arkansas and continue working in the ministry. He told fans that he would be taking part in a program at his home church called Cross Church School of Ministry.

This latest plea for money by Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard isn’t the first. They asked for plenty of donations when they were living in El Salvador.

The latest Duggar money grab may not turn out well for the Counting On couple, though. It turns out that their latest fundraiser is not popular and many fans have begun to question Derick and Jill about their fundraising efforts.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The comments section of Derick Dillard’s Pure Charity page has filled up quickly with folks who think the Duggar son-in-law should get a job.

Others questioned why the Dillards would need to fundraise since they are still featured from time to time on Counting On and should get more airtime now that they are staying in the US.

Then again, they were not shown in the last Counting On sneak peek and many wonder if the Jazz Jennings Twitter attack may have caused TLC to remove Derick and Jill from the show altogether.

At this point, there are more comments on the page than donations. As a matter of fact, at the time this was published, Derick has only managed to raise $125, leaving him still hoping for another $6,375.