Jessica Simpson Announced That She Is Not Pregnant

Jessica Simpson has an interesting announcement to make during the Ellen DeGeneres Show last Monday. She said that she is not pregnant “on your show” referring to DeGeneres. The host asked her if she was sure about this because she heard something about a possible pregnancy.

“Oh, gosh!” the fashion mogul said. “We had an IUD. Nothing’s gonna get in that uterus!”

Resisting the obvious joke, the show’s host smiled and said, “I’m not touching that.”

Four years have passed since Simpson’s last appearance on the daytime talk show, and DeGenered made sure she reminded her of this fact.

She told Simpson that she only shows up there when she is pregnant but Simpson, who now has a daughter and also a son with her husband Eric Johnson said that she is definitely not having a third child.

Her reason was the fact that her two kids are too cute and she and her husband can’t top such cuteness.

Simpson and her husband have been together for seven years the former pop star told the show’s host who jokes about the guest’s math skills during the interview.

“That’s a long time. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship, other than with a woman. No, not that! No! I mean, my besties that understand me. Seven years, I..”

After the host had asked Simpson what she and her husband like to do for fun, she replied that she likes the way he rubs her back while she is watching TV at night even if he falls asleep during them.

“He kind of likes TV shows, but then he snores through them. So, I guess I like that. He golfs; I don’t. We love our kids and I like to get a back massage—every night, since I was pregnant, hands down. Even if things aren’t going great and he’s still snoring somehow, he knows how to massage my back.”

The host said that Johnson couldn’t possibly massage her while he is asleep and Simpson said that his hands manage to find her no matter what.

DeGeneres also remembered to congratulate Simpson on her billion-dollar business and Simpson proudly stated that the 11-year-old company is only expanding and there is nothing out of reach for her and her husband. Simpson also confirmed the fact that she is currently working on some new music and her plans include a release sometime later during this year.