Jessica Lange Will Not Be Returning To ‘American Horror Story!’

Fans of American Horror Story will not have the pleasure of seeing Jessica Lange in the upcoming season nor in any other for that matter!

Ryan Murphy is a huge fan of the actress that he cast in many of his FX shows but as it turned out, Lange has “no plans” of returning to the hit series.

At the For Your Consideration event, the star revealed that “I have no plans to at this point, no.”

Her last appearance was in American Horror Story: Freak Show, back in 2014!

Meanwhile, Lange has been focusing on Feud, where she plays Joan Crawford.

“I think the work speaks for itself. If they like it, they like it, if they don’t, they don’t,” she stated about the critics’ opinion on the show before the awards season.

She then added that the entire cast did their best to portray the characters with respect and consideration and that she hopes it will come across as such.

Lange admitted that it feels great to have your hard work recognized.

Playing Joan Crawford “was a great opportunity and I loved it. Hopefully, we did her justice and treated her with the respect that I think she’s due.”

In addition, she explained how honored she felt to portray such a character and her entire complex nature – her sorrows and strengths as well as her frailties.

The season finale of Feud: Bette and Joan airs today, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Are you sad that Jessica Lange will not be featured on American Horror Story anymore? Let us know by cruising to the comment section down below!