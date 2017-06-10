Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo

Jessica Chastain is officially married! The Hollywood actress said her vows with Italian fashion executive, Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo, in front of her friends and family during a wonderful wedding ceremony.

The couple, who has been together for five years, tied the knot today, Saturday, during a private ceremony at the Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera.

It was a star-studded event that included celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman, and Emily Blunt.

A source close to Jessica revealed to E! News that the “the wedding was stunning,” and Jessica’s dress was perfect, although you could tell she was very nervous when she walked down the aisle.

Despite her nerves, the ceremony went down without a single problem, and the food and entertainment was amazing.

The Italian fashion exec’s massive family was present as were most of Chastain’s family and friends.

Everyone in Hollywood knew the couple was getting serious, considering the dynamic duo has been dating since 2012.

However, they’ve managed to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight for the last five years.

As for why they chose to get married in Italy, the 40-year-old actress, who is a California native, always wanted to tie the knot in her husband’s home country, especially because her man is an Italian aristocrat.

Another source said the wedding would most likely be in Gian’s home country because of his large family and the inability for all of them to travel to California.

Yes, the wedding was amazing, but many people may be surprised that Jessica and her beau finally decided to settle down.

At one point, Chastain was not sure if she ever wanted to get married.

In an interview with People magazine, the star seemed unsure if she wanted to walk down the aisle in the future.

The actress revealed, “I’m not quite sure of what I want in my life, and who knows if marriage is a part of it. So to me, marriage is not an important thing.”

Unfortunately for her curious fans, she didn’t delve into many details regarding her husband except that she respects his “passion for the arts.” We send our best wishes to the newly weds!