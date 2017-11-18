Jessica Chastain Applauds Molly’s Game Director/Writer Aaron Sorkin’s Answer On Why Main Character Doesn’t Have Love Interest

Jessica Chastain is garnering some much-deserved attention for her latest role as Molly Bloom, which is based on a real person.

The two time Oscar nominee is one of the most respected and highly lauded actresses of this era. She is typically a frontrunner during awards season and has an impressive filmography. In her latest film, she plays a character who must be cunning, worldly and courageous as she navigates the highly male-dominated world of high stakes gambling.

Chastain has said that she had to get past the idea that the image Bloom portrayed was something that she chose freely, not something that she stepped into to navigate this space anchored by powerful men.

Even writer Aaron Sorkin, who makes his directorial debut on the film, says he was very shocked when meeting Bloom for the first time as he had preconceived notions about her that turned out not to be true.

Chastain is already receiving critical acclaim for the role and some think she’s a good contender in the best actress race come Oscar time.

During promotional press for the film, Sorkin was asked why the film focused solely on who the character was as a person, her professional struggles, and victories, but didn’t include any presence of a love interest.

Sorkin responded that no one asked why Brad Pitt’s character didn’t have a love interest in Moneyball.

There is this idea that women exist to sort of orbit men’s stories or to make them more interesting or fuller. That women exist, almost exclusively as one-dimensional love interests, is something that this film, and recent projects, have tried to get away from as best they can.

Chastain applauded his answer via Twitter and has been vocal about the male-focused aspects of the film industry and how they need to change in order to empower women and allow them to tell their own vital and necessary stories.

Tonight #AaronSorkin was asked why Molly doesn’t have a love interest in @Mollys_Game and he said, “No one ever asked about Brad Pitt in Moneyball”. #micdrop — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 18, 2017

Molly’s Game will be released in select cities on December 25, 2017.