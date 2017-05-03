FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Jessica Biel Says She Loves Justin But She Doesn’t Want Her Son To Be Like Him!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/03/2017
Justin Timberlake and Jessica BielSource: ETOnline.com

Despite Justin Timberlake’s enormous success as a recording artist and actor, Jessica Biel isn’t so sure she would want her son, Silas, to be like him. In an interview with News.com.au, she said, “I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor.”

Jessica said there are a ton of qualities she would like her son to get from Justin, but Biel isn’t so sure she would want him to be a musician.

Jessica understands people will expect her son to be an entertainer, given the success of her husband. But she is wary of the difficulties the singer has had to face in the past.

She explained, “I watched what Justin goes through, and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer, and he can actually get songs on the radio.”

According to Biel, Justin is someone who makes great music, and he can make touring and get music on the radio look easy. But it isn’t what it seems. She explained Justin has been working for a long time to get where he is today.

Biel doesn’t want that kind of struggle for her son. To be an engineer or a doctor is the ideal path for Silas in Jessica’s mind.

In the last half of the interview, Jessica opened up that having kids can change the dynamic of your relationship with your husband.

She said, “all the ego and the cool factor is out of the window when you’re watching him laying there on the floor googley-eyeing a fat baby.”

Jessica Biel went on to say she looks at her husband differently now that Justin is a dad.

