Jessica Biel Opens Up About Justin Timberlake And Their Son Silas

Jessica Biel was at the premiere of The Sinner during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and discussed her family with E! News.

The 35-year-old actress was candid with the interviewer about the support provided by Justin Timberlake while she took the role for her new show.

She explained, “he’s supported me from the very beginning. He’s excited because I’m excited.”

Jessica said Justin had been a wonderful partner so far in their relationship as well as a great father for their young child.

Biel, who is taking on a dark role for the first time, explained Justin is aware of the effort that goes into acting, being an actor himself, and he understood completely he would be taking care of the children for awhile.

Justin wasn’t the only person Biel praised. She went on to talk about their son, Silas Timberlake.

The actress said being a mother has made her more understanding of other people in life, and she is “openhearted” when it comes to her career and work.

She said, “I don’t know if that sounds kind of goofy. I just feel like I’m always ready for anything and everything at this point.”

The Accidental Love star explained the joy of motherhood, as it changes a person’s perspective and makes one more sensitive and empathetic towards everything in the world.

The actress said compassion and patience are two significant elements she picked up from being a new mother and those help her in her professional career.

Vogue recently praised her son Silas as having the “best man bun in the game.”

The actress said, “he does have a good man bun,” jokingly as she laughed at her son’s claim to fame as a 2-year-old boy.

Jessica Biel finished with, “he has a very epically good man bun.”