Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Stun Oscar Red Carpet With Cool Photobomb

Jessica Biel was pure perfection on the red carpet of the 2017 Academy Awards with husband, Justin Timberlake, who could not help but photobomb her.

Mrs. Biel was the best dressed at the 2017 Oscars because she looked like the statuette given at the ceremony that is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The mom of one showed her envious curves in a one-of-a-kind creation by Kaufman Franco.

The metallic long-sleeved number featured a high neck and amazing details such as diamonds and pearls.

Biel’s glimmering look was completed with Tiffany & Co. jewels, nude pumps, and gold clutch.

Mr. Timberlake in a Tom Ford suit posed with his wife and rapidly started goofing around by making funny faces and photobombing her.

After the fun and games had been over, the singer said what his wife is wearing is “perfection, baby!”

Timberlake‘s song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” is nominated for Best Original Song tonight, and he took the stage to perform the hit from Trolls.

Talking about the movie, he said: “When I was first pitched the movie, I was pitched the character and also doing all the music.”

He added: “They had already cleared songs like ‘True colors’ and the ‘Sound of silence’—all these pop songs from different genres…So our task was to sort of write a song that encapsulated the message of the movie. By the way, we wanted people to be able to dance to it, too.”

He went on to say: “I just felt like when I was watching the movie, it reminded me of disco. That’s where I got the idea to say, ‘Why don’t we try to do like a modern disco?'”

Biel was not the only one who showed up at the Oscars looking like an Oscar statue, Emma Stone, Chrissy Teigen, and Dakota Johnson sparkled in their metallic gowns.

The 2017 Oscars ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel is on ABC right now.