Jessica Alba Is Basically A Baby Professional; Says She’s “Pretty Prepared” For Baby #3

Motherhood is typically on-the-job training, no matter what other mothers may say or advice they give: once you’re in it, you understand completely and not a moment before. This is why some women feel increasingly more comfortable with the prospect of childbirth and child rearing with each prospective pregnancy. Although pregnancies are all different, they know what to expect more or less.

This seems to be the case with Jessica Alba, who is expecting her third child, a boy. Her and husband Cash Warren, already have Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

When asked about how she felt with baby number 3 on the way, she referenced both her experience and being the founder of Honest company, which caters to mothers and babies and their varying needs.

“It’s my third time, so luckily I have a company that provides everything that I could possibly want. I didn’t have it with Honor or Haven,” responded the glowing mama.

Alba was just in the launching phase of the company when she had her second daughter, Haven. She says that was a stressful time because, on top of having a new baby, she was constantly worrying about specific ingredients and what would be the best for the product itself but also for her own child.

As far as having another baby, she feels prepared. She does add that she hasn’t really purchased anything for the baby this time around. But if she still has baby items from a few years ago when Haven was born, she should be in good shape. Plus, with a mountain of Honest products at her disposal, what more could she need?

When talking about cravings, she says she does really enjoy Japanese food during this pregnancy. Alba also says she constantly dreams about sweets. She attempts to keep the sugar strictly in her dreams because she’s not trying to gain as much weight with this pregnancy as she did with the prior two. While her official due date is not known, she’ll likely give birth sometime in December or January.

Congrats to the mama and her family on the newest addition.