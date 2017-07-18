Jessica Alba Announces That She’s Pregnant With Their Third Baby In Style On Instagram

Jessica Alba announced that she’s pregnant again and showed off her bump for the first time, all in an adorable and exciting Instagram boomerang clip.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star included her two girls in the announcement as Honor, nine-years old, held a 1 inflatable balloon, Haven, five-years old, held a 2, while Jessica, seen cradling her belly, is waving a no.3 balloon.

She wrote alongside the pic: [email protected] _warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain’. Her husband was not in the cute short clip, but surely the In The Blood producer is a proud father.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Jessica wore a McGuire off shoulder black midi dress in the video, looking fabulous and feeling comfortable.

Still, the actress had some doubts regarding her body, even before she got to be a mother. Alba said in an interview that she was a lot more critical of her body before having kids, but now knows how silly and unimportant it is to be that worried.

The family has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Hawaii together.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren got married in Los Angeles back in May 2008 and welcomed first daughter Honor a month later.

2017 seems to be a great year for Jessica, as she just launched a new show, Planet of the Apps, which is being produced by Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk are other big names involved in the project.

Last year, the actress offered a quick preview of the project and was convinced that developing and launching a business based on your own original idea can be exhilarating, but intimidating.