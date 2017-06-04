Jessica Alba And Jenna Dewan-Tatum Talk About The Struggle Of Being A Working Mother

Balancing both work and family can be quite a hard thing to do. Go ahead and ask Jessica Alba and Jenna Devan-Tatum.

Jenna and her husband Channing Tatum are parents to their daughter Everly, aged four.

In addition to her acting career, Jenna has recently taken on a new role as the host of NBC’s new series called World of Dance.

Jessica is the co-founder of the Honest Company, and she shares daughters Haven (aged five) and Honor (aged 8) with her husband, Cash Warren.

The two women discussed balancing work with family time at a beach party celebrating the launch of their new Havaianas Mommy & Me flip-flops collection which is sponsored by the Baby2baby charity.

Jessica stated that feeling like you are missing some critical moment will lead to some nasty conclusions such as the fact that a mother might not even realize that her kid’s shoes are now too small for him or her.

‘Some of those milestones or moments, you want to be there for every single one and it’s not realistic when you’re working, but for me, that’s what gets me. Even the everyday little things like picking them up from school are a big deal, so I drop them off at school most mornings and try to get home for bedtime. But the weekends is really when I get to spend the time with them.’

Jenna said that the most important thing is the balancing act and the process of learning the complete balance act.

She also stated that for her this is absorbing because of the fact that it will be really busy and then she will have a bit of time where it isn’t quite as busy.

She said that it’s pretty much like checks and balances kind of thing where you put in the good quality time, so you will feel a little bit better about working the next day.

This whole thing is about finding that and about regularly not make yourself feel guilty. Instead, you have to work that out for yourself so that your family will get enough attention and quality time together. The conclusion was that The most important thing is the balancing act