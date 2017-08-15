Jesse Williams’ Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Is Fighting For Sole Custody Of Their Children!

On the 11th of August, Aryn Drake-Lee, the ex-wife of actor Jesse Williams, issued two separate court documents making several requests official. E! News obtained the court papers and revealed Jesse’s estranged ex-wife wants primary custody and also vehemently denied her former husband’s request for combined physical custody of their two children, Sadie and Maceo, who are three and two-years-old respectively.

Not only does she want sole rights to their children, but the court documents also have several different stipulations, including the children need to view “age appropriate viewing content” and have set “nap-times” as well.

And while there is no doubt the courts should be involved in determining who has the right to the children, we question the government’s responsibility in “nap time” and whether or not they have a role in determining what is “age appropriate content.”

Desperate times call for desperate measures. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) August 15, 2017

However, Aryn claims Jesse has been absent a lot recently, and this is partially the reason she wants the kids to herself.

In the document, it reads, “Jesse occasionally joined in for some of the children’s activities when he was at home and not working, which was limited due to his busy and unpredictable work schedule as a celebrity.”

The court papers go on to claim the actor from Grey’s Anatomy missed his daughter’s graduation from her school because he was busy going to a soccer game in Miami with his celebrity friends.

He also was absent for the celebrations for Father’s Day at her school.

Aryn claimed she had to take his place during the Father’s Day event and it was incredibly awkward.

If that isn’t bad enough, Jesse allegedly had an aggressive confrontation with the neighbor in which the incident turned into a tense verbal exchange. However, we’re wondering what is Jesse’s side of the story? Surely, Aryn isn’t an angel either! Let us know what you think in the comment’s section below.