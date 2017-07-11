Jesse Williams Breaks His Silence On Cheating Rumors And Divorce

Jay-Z and Beyonce aren’t the only people who have marital problems! Jay’s revelations regarding his struggle with his relationship woes have inspired other famous performers to come out and get candid. The newest one is Jesse Williams, the star of Grey’s Anatomy.

According to People Magazine, the actor, who split up with his wife after 13 years of marriage, broke his silence on his struggle to keep his relationship alive with ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

#ComingSoon A post shared by Jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

In an exclusive video released by Tidal, the actor talked about how the accusations that he “threw away” his love really upset him.

In the excerpt, he said, “I was in a relationship for 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years – 13 years. All of a sudden, motherf–kers are writing ‘think pieces’ that I somehow “threw” away a 13-year relationship. Like, the most painful experiences I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart – that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

And who is he referring to exactly?

Allegedly, the Grey’s Anatomy star alluded to his former work mate Minka Kelly, whom he worked with in a video game.

In a report by TMZ, the couple was seen hanging out together on what the site has labeled as a “date night.”

That isn’t the only time they’ve spent time together! The pair was seen catching a movie on Monday evening in West Hollywood.

As CI readers know, William and Drake-Lee’s relationship is now over. The couple split up on April 11th, 2017 after the former lovebirds dated for more than five years. The couple has known each other since the beginning, as Drake-Lee met Williams while he was working as a schoolteacher in New York City.