Jesse Williams Battles His Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee For Custody Of Their Children

Just two months after the Grey’s Anatomy star and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee broke up, E! News obtained documents regarding their ongoing custody battle. In the court report, Jesse and his attorney allege that Aryn has refused his request for more time with his two children.

In his statement, he claimed, “Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence.”

Not only that, but his ex-wife restricts their time together to just two and a half hours per visit, which is unacceptable to the father-of-two.

Jesse added that he was requesting a court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan because of his capability as a “hands-on” dad.

Apparently, Aryn and her attorney were not fond of the allegations released by the television star.

In their statement, they said they would not be commenting publically on the matter and implied the public allegations were deleterious.

As CI readers know, it was confirmed back in April that Jesse filed for divorce.

At the time, he requested there be joint legal custody of their children, and he wanted to terminate Aryn’s spousal support.

Despite their current child-care-troubles, The couple was formerly known as being happily married.

However, their relationship turned sour just five years after tying the knot.

As for how the pair met, they first got together when Jesse was working as a school teacher.

And while they attempted to keep their loving relationship out of the Hollywood spotlight, Jesse couldn’t help but discuss his wife at the time in several interviews.

Advertisement

During a sit-down with USA Today, he said, “I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”