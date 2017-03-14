Jesse James Opens Up About His Cheating Scandal With Sandra Bullock

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jesse James opened up about his life and what he learned from his highly publicized cheating scandal in 2010 involving his ex-wife Sandra Bullock.

James and Bullock married in the year 2005 after Jesse met her during a tour for his discovery channel show, “Monster Garage.” Soon after Bullock won the Oscar for her performance in The Blind Side in 2010 a number of different women came out about their affairs with Jesse James.

The couple divorced in June of 2012 and Sandra Bullock adopted two different children with her new man Bryan Randall who is known for his photography and good looks.

Jesse James admitted: “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife. I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s the end of story.” The Monster Garage star said that he is still taking a lot of flak over the scandal that happened seven years ago.

“The easy put-down is like, ‘Oh well, you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback,” he said. “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life. It’s like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it. I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it really get to me.”

James told the news organization that it didn’t help having 50 or 60 paparazzi outside of his house for six months. He went on to say that he realized that fame meant nothing when your quality of life is ruined and the media takes your private life away from you.

After the cheating scandal, James James moved away to Austin Texas where he married his new wife.

“A lot of good happened out of [the end of my marriage] because it helped me focus on being a dad more, it helped me focus on doing the right thing and being myself, and getting out of L.A. and getting a better life for my kids,” said the dad of three from his previous relationships.