Jesse James Cheating On His Wife Again? This Hairdresser Seems To Think So!

Jesse James is in trouble again! This time, he has been accused of flirting with another woman on social media. The 48-year-old reality star – who was caught cheating on his wife of five years Sandra Bullock in 2010 – was texting another woman on Instagram even though he’s engaged to a billionaire heiress, Alex DeJoria.

In a chat with In Touch magazine, hairstylist Myla Harris, 33, said she had been texting Jesse for three months.

She would exchange all kinds of sexual messages and pictures with him.

Although the affair was never physically consummated, there was plenty of back-and-forth between the 48-year-old and the hairdresser.

She said, “we messaged a few days on Instagram before he had me switch to Snapchat so our conversations and pictures couldn’t be saved.”

His relationship with the woman began in January after she reached out to Jesse on Instagram.

According to the single mother of a three-year-old, she has had a crush on him for awhile.

“I used to watch him when he was on Celebrity Apprentice. I had a crush on him then.”

At first, Jesse seemed like he didn’t want to talk to her, but then he comically asked if she was “some huge fatty.”

Apparently, she wasn’t because after he asked his crude question, she sent him a full-frontal nude picture, and Jesse responded with “Damn!”

And how does the hairdresser feel about this?

Better yet, how does she explain her behavior? She knew he was married.

It isn’t just Jesse that is guilty here if her allegations are true!

She said, “I know that’s awful because I know he’s married. But in the back of my mind, I knew what type of person he was, and so I was like, “Why not?”

If that isn’t bad enough, Myla then proceeded him to send 10-12 more pictures until Jesse finally blocked her on social media. That was when she probably decided to get revenge by taking their exchange to the press.