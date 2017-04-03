Jesse Eisenburg Just Became A Father!

Jesse Eisenberg is officially the father of a little baby boy! The couple, Anna Strout and Eisenberg were seen strolling through New York City together in the morning with the young child.

The couple has allegedly been dating for 10 years from the period of 2002 until 2012. Jesse and his girlfriend took a break from their relationship in 2012 to deal with their personal issues.

They eventually got back together before he traveled to London to perform in a show called The Spoils.

The young family didn’t make it official publically until they were photographed together at a basketball game right after the New Year. The couple broke the news they were expecting in October of 2016 while keeping the dynamics of their relationship very private.

The young actor professed his love for Anna in an interview.

“I find people who want to help other people to be the most interesting,” he told Seventeen Magazine. “I come from a family of teachers, and my friends are teachers, often times in very difficult school situations.”

The actor explained the vanity that comes with being an actor in Hollywood caused him to value people who are selfless in the way they help others. Eisenberg told the press that Anna was the first woman that he has ever dated.

Jesse was last seen in public with Kristin Stewart in Woody Allen’s summer film Café Society. He will next be in Now You See Me 2 and then the upcoming Justice League film with Ben Affleck.

Jesse is mostly known for appearing in films like The Social Network, which he received several nominations for, including an Academy Award, A BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award as well as the comedy-apocalyptic film Zombieland.

Advertisement

Our congratulations to Jesse and Anna!