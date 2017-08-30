Jessa Duggar Questioned About Son Spurgeon’s Health After Sharing A Video

Jessa Duggar is a proud mom who loves to share pictures and videos of her kids. Sometimes those shares don’t go over well and her fans end up questioning her parenting. That’s happened a lot lately with Jessa, whether it be blanket training or double bottles, she just can’t seem to win.

Now there’s a new reason to question Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald when it comes to their kids. After watching a video of Spurgeon that Jessa recently shared, many couldn’t help but wonder if Ben and Jessa’s oldest son has some sort of developmental delay.

In a new video posted by Jessa, you can see Spurgeon playing with the center console in her car. “Workin’ on some basic drivers ed: a/c controls, hazards, eco mode, and radio,” she narrates as the almost 2-year old plays.

Workin' on some basic drivers ed: ❄️a/c controls, 💥hazards, 🍃eco mode, and 🎶radio. 😜 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The video of Spurgeon is really cute. He’s just a little boy doing typical little boy things. However, what he’s not doing in the clip seems to be very concerning for those who watched.

There are several Counting On fans who pushed past all the toddler cuteness to comment on his lack of speech. Spurgeon squealed and giggled while playing with the knobs and dials in the car but he never did speak.

Considering that there are still two full months before Jessa Duggar’s oldest son turns 2 years old, there’s still plenty of time for him to work on those verbal skills. Not to mention that it’s kind of unfair to assess the Duggar offsprings’ abilities based on one short video.

Sleepy boy 💙 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

That’s not saying there is nothing wrong, there very well might be. Even if there was, that wouldn’t stop a mom like Jessa from wanting to share her son’s cuteness with the world.

In addition to wondering if Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s son may have some developmental delays, they also talked about Jessa’s mothering. Many felt that the Duggar daughter was babying her son too much and maybe that’s why he comes across as being younger than he is.

It seems that many Duggar fans and critics really enjoy going through each new social media post from the Counting On family in hopes that they can find something to criticize them about. In the case of baby Spurgeon’s speech skills, that was probably a bit much and he still has plenty of time to start talking.