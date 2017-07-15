Jessa Duggar Instagram Photo Has Fans Worried For The Safety Of Her Son

Proving that reality TV fans can make a controversy about pretty much anything, Jessa Duggar is under fire for a photo she recently shared to Instagram. On Friday, Jessa shared a picture of Henry Wilberforce and his favorite stuffed animal, Mr. Squishels. According to several comments on the photo, Jessa’s Instagram followers believe that Mr. Squishels might prevent a deadly choking hazard for her son.

The Counting On star hasn't responded to the outrage but that's no surprise since the Duggars never try to explain away things that their fans and critics find alarming.

As many fans commented on baby Henry’s big blue eyes, others couldn’t seem to get over what the baby boy was doing with his toy giraffe. To be specific, they were commenting on the plastic eyes attached to the toy and how they might pose a hazard.

Mr. Squishels and Henry. 💞 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

It’s natural for a baby to suck and chew on whatever they can fit in their mouth. That’s why some of Jessa Duggar’s Instagram followers are worried that her youngest son could chew one of the hard plastic eyeballs off the Mr. Squishels toy and either swallow or choke on it.

“Watch out for the giraffes eyes they might come off…,” remarked one of Jessa’s Instagram followers.

While some of the warning comments seemed a little overprotective, it seems the mommy brigade is after another of the Duggar daughters to let them know the danger that they are putting the child in.

Mr. Squishels A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Heavy criticism over her parenting decisions is nothing new to Jessa Duggar. Ben Seewald and his wife earned more criticism over the kids not long ago when they posted a picture from church. Henry Wilberforce was barefoot for the photo, drawing warnings about bare foot injuries from some. Others just thought it was disrespectful to be at church with no shoes on, even if Henry is just a baby.



There’s no telling what Duggar drama might come up next. With Counting On in full swing, there’s sure to be plenty more Duggar news to talk about and baby Henry Wilberforce’s giraffe drama will just be added to the list.