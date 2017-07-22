Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Magro Hurt His Hand While Messing Around In Las Vegas

Jersey Shore alumni, Ronnie Magro, hurt his hand during a night out in Las Vegas in the early hours of Friday, July 21st, according to Us Weekly. TMZ, who was first to report the news, said, Magro, 31, was trying to guard his unidentified girlfriend against a bottle that someone threw near their section at TAO nightclub.

A representative for the former reality star said, “He did not get into a fight. He was with his girlfriend at TAO, and a scuffle broke out around him, and glass shattered over his hand.”

However, TAO has a different side of the story! Surprise, surprise!

A representative for the company said to Us Weekly, “he broke a bottle he was holding and was then provided medical treatment by EMT on-site and then escorted out of the establishment by security. There were no other individuals involved in the incident.”

Not long after it happened, the MTV alumni was seen with a white t-shirt with blood on it and a plastic bag wrapped around his left hand as he left a restroom at The Venetian Hotel and Casino with his girlfriend, who looked like she was harmed.

#JSReunion #NameYourafavoriteSeasonBelow #TomaToma #ITaxiSonoqui #NoRabivioli'sForYou #Grenade #HashTagJsReunion A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The publication claimed Magro had to get stitches on his hand on Friday afternoon, where he had five lacerations.

It looks like he will be ok, and that’s good, as the cast of Jersey Shore just made a big announcement.

In case you missed it, it was recently announced the cast of Jersey Shore would be reunited for a new series titled, Reunion Road Trip.

As CI readers know, the original series lasted for three years from 2009 until 2012. Magro’s former costar, Deena Cortese, said they don’t know if Ronnie will be back on the show, as he was absent from the mini-reunion in a new Burger King commercial.