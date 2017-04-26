Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Charged With Tax Evasion – The Star Is Trying To Remain Positive

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino has got himself into hot water, but the former Jersey Shore star is trying to remain optimistic.

Mike is facing possible jail time for multiple charges related to tax evasion.

The reality TV star tried to cheat the government out of taxes owed on more than $8 million in income after he became a reality TV sensation during his time on MTV’s Jersey Shore.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 34-year-old man said, “I’m trying to take these experiences that are coming my way and make them positive.”

The man is ordered to not disclose information regarding his case to the public.

Both Mike and his brother Marc, 36, face criminal charges including allegedly filing false tax returns and conspiracy to defraud the US Government and tax evasion.

They have pled not guilty to all charges!

The former reality TV star said right now he is trying to live a normal life, including taking care of his girlfriend, his health, his wealth.

According to him, he has been sober for 18 months. He stated, “I’m just kind of enjoying the next chapter of my life.”

Mike and his brother will be appearing on the new reality TV show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars – Family edition.

The brothers will look into the impact of the tax evasion allegations on the entire family, as well as Sorrentino’s fall into abuse of prescription medication.

‘The Situation’ completed a second term in rehab in November of 2015, partially motivated by his legal troubles.

He explained, “I have a court case that’s in the media, and If I’m not healthy mentally and physically, I’m not going to make it in the end.”

The former reality TV star said his state of mind is of the utmost importance at the moment. He can’t be negative or stressed out because it will lead him back into a life of drug abuse, the last thing he needs.