Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Reunites With BFF Sammi Sweetheart At Her Bridal Shower

Nick Markus Posted On 05/21/2017
Earlier today, former Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, and Sammi Sweetheart reunited. However, the two did not party on the beach but celebrated Cortese’s nuptials to Christopher Buckner at her bridal shower.

Cortese, who joined the popular reality TV show in season 3, took to social media to post many pictures from the celebration.

Also, she made sure to document the fact that her friend was there by her side on the happy day.

“I’m so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today,” Deena captioned one picture.

“You have no idea how much it means to me, Samantha. I love you mama @sammisweetheart #bridalshower #justacoupleofbucks.”

The future bride wore white, of course, and also sported a purple sash with “Bride to Be” written on it.

Giancola did not want to take her friend’s spotlight, so she wore a casual teal dress with a jean jacket.

The last time the pals saw each other was back in March when they celebrated Giancola’s 30th birthday.

As fans may remember, despite joining the cast later, in season 3, Cortese quickly became very close with a few of the cast members.

However, out of them, Sammi was the only one who showed up to the bridal shower.

Back in November, the future bride took to social media to share the big news.

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher Buckner… but last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!!” she posted on Instagram.

“We’re engaged!!!!! @cbuckner.”

As expected, she also posted quite a few pics of her engagement ring, proudly showing it off.

Back in 2014, she and future husband Christopher appeared on Couple’s Therapy so seeing them finally decide to walk down the aisle feels like they came a long way.

What do you think of the women’s tight-knit friendship?

