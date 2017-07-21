‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Is Getting Married! Will Her ‘Reunion Road Trip’ Co-stars Make The Guest List?

The Jersey Shore reunion is finally here! Deena Cortese just revealed that cast members are getting together for a special reunion in front of the cameras and that she is getting married.

While it is super exciting to see what happens during the Jersey Shore reunion, Enstarz reports that Cortese has a few other things on her plate.

The reality star is currently getting ready to exchange vows with Chris Buckner. The two got engaged last November after being together for five years.

“Planning is going awesome,” Cortese stated. “I see all these brides stressing and having panic attacks. I don’t want to be them.”

Cortese revealed that Buckner has been actively helping her with the wedding plans.

The two are set to walk down the aisle in late October and are planning on inviting the cast of Jersey Shore.

They are not, however, going to have a bridal party, which should cut down on the drama. Instead, Cortese will have two maids of honor.

Another thing checked off our list ❤️ thank you @chocolatecarousel for such an amazing experience.. I know our wedding cake is going to be fabulous 🎂👰🏻💍🤵🏻🍰 @cbuckner_ #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

As far the ceremony is concerned, Cortese wants something off the beaten path, especially when it comes to her dress. The Jersey Shore star tried on over 20 dresses before settling on the perfect fit.

She did not reveal if her Jersey Shore Reunion Road Trip co-stars will be invited to the ceremony.

One can only assume that will all be based on what kind of drama happens when the reality TV vets hit the road.

Cortese did not mention when the Jersey Shore reunion will premiere. Filming for the reunion is expected to kick off as soon as the cast members work out the details.

We can only hope they get everything ironed out sooner than later.

“Right now, we are on board with getting the reunion started,” Cortese shared. “We’re throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together.”

We silly 😜 love these nerds ❤️ A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Cortese added that Jenni Farley wants to have an island adventure, where everyone rents a shore house for a few weeks.

Although most of the cast have families now, Cortese assured fans that they all still love to have fun and go clubbing. She even said that everyone is willing to go to a different network if MTV doesn’t want to pick it up.

Hints of a future reunion first surfaced when some of the cast members got together for a Burger King Commercial.

While Ronnie Ortiz-Magro didn’t make the commercial, Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Sammi Giancola, Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino made an appearance.

A few Jersey Shore stars also got together for Reunion Road Trip, which has yet to air.