‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Members Excited For Reunion Show Five Years After The Finale!

Judging by the cast’s sneaky tweets, a Jersey Shore reunion may be in the works, and former cast members would love to come back! It’s been no less than five years since the reality TV show’s finale aired but that does not mean its stars Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, and Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, have forgotten all of the good and the bad times on the set of the hit series.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola has admitted that she and the rest of the cast always talk about it.

It looks like fans do too! Speculations that a reunion is being prepared have been going around social media over the past few months.

Now, several stars of Jersey Shore have revealed they would indeed be down to return.

The Situation stated that he would obviously love to return and recently even hinted that another Jersey Shore season may already be in the works.

Something on the way🇮🇹🙋🏻‍♂️#GTL pic.twitter.com/jxQtHgkCgT — Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) June 19, 2017

In a recent video he posted, the man looked excited, and the caption stated that something was on the way!

The tweet was later on followed by another hint.

‘Up to Something,’ he wrote and tagged co-stars Snooki, Pauly D, JWOWW and Sammi Sweetheart.

Vinny has also confirmed that he would get involved in another Jersey Shore series as long as it’s fun and entertaining enough!

Sammi also agreed and wondered why a reunion show hadn’t happened already!

JWOWW was not an exception either. She seemed excited to return to TV and added that they should bring all of their significant others along for the ride!

She also added that it would be awesome for the fans to see the dynamics between all of them and how far they’ve come since the finale.

Jenni got married to Roger Mathew in 2015, in the presence of the other Jersey Shore cast members.

Would you like to see a Jersey Shore reunion show or do you think the cast should move on already?