‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Ronnie Magro Throws Shade At Reunion Show

On the night of August 20 “Jersey Shore” fans crowded around their TV screens anticipating a nostalgic fun filled special airing of a “Jersey Shore” reunion show. After the disappointing half-hour fluff was over, viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations and it was none other than Ronnie Magro who threw a bit of shade himself.

The “road trip” featured Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWOWW” Rogers, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sammi Sweetheart returning to the Jersey Shore.

Of course, watchers knew that the cast mates have grown up a bit since the 5 years it’s been since it stopped taping, but we expected something a little more worthwhile.

Besides the fact that it was a mere 30 minutes, the long-awaited episode featured the five stars meeting up for drinks and taking pictures with fans on the boardwalk. That’s it!

The “purpose” of it was to reunite The Situation with his old best friends to apologize for his outlandish and rude behavior when he was addicted to pills. Now that he’s 18 months sober, he got the chance to do so.

Although there were allusions to his pending tax fraud case and hinted drama between Sammi and Ronnie Magro, who wasn’t in attendance, the over hyped event didn’t live up to its expectations.

“@annajass2: are we just gonna act like @RealRonnieMagro wasn’t on the jersey shore reunion?” Lmfao thanks for the love — Ronnie Magro (@RealRonnieMagro) August 21, 2017

Speaking of Ronnie, he gave his opinion via Twitter. The reality star retweeted tweets that stated “I’d rather have @RealRonnieMagro on this than @SammiSweetheart # JSReunion” and “Wtf is this?! You can’t have a reunion without the whole cast! Where are @VINNYGUADAGNINO, @DeenaNicoleMTV and @RealRonnieMagro at?”

The shade made it clear that the rumors may be true; Ronnie is still stuck on Sammi. Sammi let it be known on the road trip that she doesn’t have very nice things to say about her ex at all and is in a new happy and healthy relationship with a handsome man.

Advertisement

Do you think Ronnie’s retweets were shady? Did you enjoy the reunion?