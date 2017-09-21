Jerry Lewis Cut His Six Sons From A First Marriage Completely From His Will

A funny guy Jerry Lewis did something as his final act, that his family certainly is not smiling about: Jerry Lewis did not include his 6 sons from his first marriage in his will. Jerry Lewis is best known for his charitable works for Muscular Dystrophy, and the “Jerry’s Kids” telethons. But when it comes to his own family, he chose to not have a generous heart.

His will read: “I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder.” The most recent copy of his will was signed in 2012.

Jerry Lewis had his sons with his first wife, Patti Palmer. The marriage ended in divorce. One of his sons, Joseph, passed away in 2009 related to drug addiction. His other sons are alive.

Lewis also has a daughter which he does not publicly acknowledge. His daughter has had challenges recently and has battled homelessness. Lewis’ fortune is estimated to be over $50 million dollars, yet he has chosen to not include all of his children. There is no clear explanation, simply the last will and testament. No statement given to the public.

Jerry Lewis, the well-known comedian and actor passed away at the age of 91. Lewis died recently, in August 2017 from heart failure, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis was best known for his funny, slightly goofy slapstick style sense of humor. He was phenomenally talented and not only appeared on television, but also in film, the theatre stage and on the radio too. Lewis had professional credits as an actor, singer, producer, director and a screenwriter. But most know his best for his charitable works for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, every Labor Day weekend the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon would be broadcast for more than 40 years.

His fortune and estate have been left to his second wife and now widow, SanDee Pitnick. His daughter Danielle from this marriage is also expected to inherit from his estate.